The Story Of Col. Frank Wolford, Commander Of The Union Army's 1st Kentucky Cavalry

He was a celebrated cavalry officer, nationally known and deeply respected by the soldiers who served under him, and rival of Confederate raider John Hunt Morgan.

Yet today, only a few scholars know the story of Union Colonel Frank Wolford, Commander of the 1st Kentucky Calvary, a man who nearly changed the face of the country because of a policy dispute with President Abraham Lincoln.

Ronald Wolford Blair, Frank Wolford’s great, great nephew, details his story in the new book, Wild Wolf: The Great Civil War Rivalry. He joins us to discuss Col. Frank Wolford’s life and career.