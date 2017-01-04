Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Story Of Col. Frank Wolford, Commander Of The Union Army's 1st Kentucky Cavalry

By 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Col. Frank Wolford fought in more than 300 battles and skirmishes and was wounded seven times. A dispute with President Lincoln in 1864 led to his arrest.
Credit Provided

He was a celebrated cavalry officer, nationally known and deeply respected by the soldiers who served under him, and rival of Confederate raider John Hunt Morgan. 

Yet today, only a few scholars know the story of Union Colonel Frank Wolford, Commander of the 1st Kentucky Calvary, a man who nearly changed the face of the country because of a policy dispute with President Abraham Lincoln.

Ronald Wolford Blair, Frank Wolford’s great, great nephew, details his story in the new book, Wild Wolf: The Great Civil War Rivalry. He joins us to discuss Col. Frank Wolford’s life and career.

Tags: 
Civil War
Col. Frank Wolford
Wild Wolf
1st Kentucky Cavalry
biography
book
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Book Review: "Johnny Temple: All-Star Second Baseman"

By David Delegator Dec 2, 2016

Book Review: David Delegator reviews William A. Cook’s biography of the former Cincinnati Reds leadoff hitter, Johnny Temple: All-Star Second Baseman.

A New Biography Of Henry Kissinger Disputes Some Long Held Beliefs Of The Former Secretary Of State

By Nov 17, 2016
amazon.com

 

Many political watchers say no American statesman has been as revered and as reviled as Henry Kissinger. 

A New Biography Of Music Icon Paul Simon

By Nov 4, 2016

The life and career of music legend Paul Simon is detailed in the new biography, Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon.

A New Biography Of President George W. Bush

By Oct 5, 2016
simonandschuster.com

 

During this most unusual of presidential campaign years, a number of books have been published about former presidents. 

Author Sidney Blumenthal Writes Of The Political Ambitions And Machinations Of Abraham Lincoln

By May 30, 2016
amazon.com

Our nation's 16th president is often viewed as a man who was above politics, but in the first book of his multi-volume biography of Abraham Lincoln, Sidney Blumenthal says Lincoln was intensely ambitious, a political genius who held aspirations from his earliest years.