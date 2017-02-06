Staying On Track Towards Your Weight Loss Goal

You started a diet as the calorie-rich holidays passed and the new year got underway. Things were going well.

But then, like a lot of us who are trying to lose weight, you ran into the huge obstacle of Super Bowl Sunday and your diet went completely off the rails. So now, after gorging yourself on pizza, chips, wings, beer and who knows what else, what do you do? Going back on that diet may not be the answer.

Joining us this afternoon with advice for tipping the scales in your favor is Meg Meranus, a 20-year veteran of the fitness and weight loss industry. She’s also the author of Diets Are Fattening: Build Your Healthy Thin Mentality Instead.