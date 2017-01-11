State And Communities Promote Crisis Text Line

More than 15,000 Ohioans have texted a free crisis line when they have faced mental crisis within the past three years. The state and local behavioral health boards are hoping to make more people aware of that program.



State and local communities are promoting the crisis text line with billboards, flyers, handouts, giveaways in schools and through social media. Nancy Lublin, the founder of the text line, says 79% of the calls to the line are people under age 25 who are battling depression, suicidal tendencies, isolation, stress, bullying or abuse. And in some cases, she says emergency services had to be called.

“There have been 243 in Ohio. Those are individuals, families and friends who would be in different places today if not for crisis text line.”

The crisis text line is always open, and connects users trained crisis counselors within five minutes. Local communities are incorporating it into their mental and behavioral health services.

