Startup And Marketing Expert Dave Knox Examines The Changing Tide Of Business

Disruptive startups versus Blue Chip companies. Dave Knox calls this competition the new game of high-stakes business.

As evidence, he points to today’s rapid turnover of companies in the Fortune 500 and S&P 500. Knox is the managing director of WPP Ventures and Chief Marketing Officer of Rockfish Digital, a WPP agency. He’s also a seven-year veteran of Procter & Gamble, where he was instrumental in the digital turnaround that put the company on AdAge’s Digital A-List. His new book is Predicting the Turn: The High Stakes Game of Business Between Startups and Blue Chips.

Dave Knox joins us today, along with Chris DeSimio, a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

