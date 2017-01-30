Related Program: 
Startup And Marketing Expert Dave Knox Examines The Changing Tide Of Business

Dave Knox writes what he calls the rule book for competition between disruptive startups and Blue Chip Companies.
Disruptive startups versus Blue Chip companies. Dave Knox calls this competition the new game of high-stakes business. 

As evidence, he points to today’s rapid turnover of companies in the Fortune 500 and S&P 500. Knox is the managing director of WPP Ventures and Chief Marketing Officer of Rockfish Digital, a WPP agency. He’s also a seven-year veteran of Procter & Gamble, where he was instrumental in the digital turnaround that put the company on AdAge’s Digital A-List. His new book is Predicting the Turn: The High Stakes Game of Business Between Startups and Blue Chips.

Dave Knox joins us today, along with Chris DeSimio, a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

