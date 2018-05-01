Start Hear: In Vino Veritas...

Related Program: 
This week on Start Hear:

  • The Wine Down: Ben Schwartz sits down with a comedian and a winemaker each week to learn more about wine and share some laughs.
  • Buried Truths: Hank Klibanoff explores the mysteries and injustices of history through civil rights cases that few have seen.
  • Look For The Helpers: Fred Rogers said, "Look for the helpers." And that's what we are doing.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • The Habitat: Six volunteers are secluded in an imitation Mars habitat where they will work as imitation astronauts for one very real year.
  • CaseFile: Fact is scarier than fiction.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

