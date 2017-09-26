Start Hear: Tink Desk Concerts, The Elephant In The Room and The Unsinkable Venomous Valdez

This week on Start Hear:
- Tiny Desk Concerts: South London singer, songwriter and producer Sampha stopped by the NPR offices to perform 3 tracks from his album Process.
- Dissect: Delve into the world of Kanye West, picking apart one of his most highly-regarded albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
- Cincy Music Spotlight: Host Venomous Valdez takes you on a journey through some of her favorite musical artists around Cincinnati.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- 36 Questions: A couple attempts to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.
- Stay Tuned with Preet: Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney hosts a series about justice and fairness.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.