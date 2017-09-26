Start Hear: Tink Desk Concerts, The Elephant In The Room and The Unsinkable Venomous Valdez

Start Hear: Episode 15

This week on Start Hear:

Tiny Desk Concerts: South London singer, songwriter and producer Sampha stopped by the NPR offices to perform 3 tracks from his album Process.

Delve into the world of , picking apart one of his most highly-regarded albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Cincy Music Spotlight: Host Venomous Valdez takes you on a journey through some of her favorite musical artists around Cincinnati.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

36 Questions: A couple attempts to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.

