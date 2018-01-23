Start Hear: Storytelling... With a Twist

Start Hear: Episode 32

This week on Start Hear:

Fugitive Waves: Stories from the flip side of history.

The Penumbra Podcast: Stories you recognize told in ways you won't expect.

Stories you recognize told in ways you won't expect. Inside the Writer's Head: The Cincinnati Library's latest Writer-In-Residence chats about writing, reading, creativity, and more with special guests.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Heaven's Gate: In 1997, thirty-nine people took their own lives in an apparent mass suicide. Why?

American History Tellers: Every part of your life can be traced to our history, but how well do you really know the stories that made America?

Atlanta Monster: The story of one of the city's darkest secrets, The Atlanta Child Murders. Nearly 40 years after these horrific crimes, many questions still remain.

The Russillo Show: Ryen Russillo gives you his unfiltered take on the biggest stories in the sports world.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.