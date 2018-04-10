Start Hear: Scars, Personal Finance and Errthang

This week on Start Hear:
- Battle Scars: Some firefights and bomb blasts never make the news or the history books, but they're still incidents that changed the lives of those involved.
- Errthang! A weekly show about just that: everything that's percolating in journalist/storyteller Al Letson's brain.
- None of Your Business: A podcast about money for people who think that sounds terrible.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- #Viral with Natalie Alzate: Join YouTube superstar and entrepreneur Natalie Alzate, aka Natalies Outlet, as she interviews established and emerging digital stars and dives deep into how they tackle success.
- Empire On Blood: Steve Fishman has spent seven years untangling the twisted web of justice in the Bronx, and chronicling one man's last chance to overturn his life sentence.
- Felonious Florida: South Florida Sun Sentinel reporters Lisa Arthur and Juan Ortega uncover new details about terrifying crimes that rocked Florida.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.