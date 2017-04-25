Start Hear: Radical Optimism, Abrupt Storyline Shifts and Misunderstanding

This week on Start Hear:
- The Guardian Books Podcast: Mosim Hamid: Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid joins Richard in the studio to talk about his latest novel, Exit West.
- S-Town: Has Anybody Called You?: With a single phone call, Brian Reed's investigation is completely changed.
- Squirrel Stories: I Liked It: The things we say and the things we do aren't always what they seem.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- S-Town: A story about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it.
- NPR's Up First: The news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas - from politics to pop culture - in ten minutes.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.