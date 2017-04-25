Start Hear: Radical Optimism, Abrupt Storyline Shifts and Misunderstanding

Start Hear: Episode 4

This week on Start Hear:

The Guardian Books Podcast: Mosim Hamid: Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid joins Richard in the studio to talk about his latest novel, Exit West.

Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid joins Richard in the studio to talk about his latest novel, Exit West. S-Town: Has Anybody Called You?: With a single phone call, Brian Reed's investigation is completely changed.

With a single phone call, Brian Reed's investigation is completely changed. Squirrel Stories: I Liked It: The things we say and the things we do aren't always what they seem.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

S-Town : A story about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it.

A story about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. NPR's Up First: The news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas - from politics to pop culture - in ten minutes.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.