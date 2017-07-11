Start Hear: Pools, Cranes and Bach Goes to Prison

Start Hear: Episode 9

This week on Start Hear:

The Only Music Podcast : Everything music. News, recommendations and discussions.

: Everything music. News, recommendations and discussions. Song Exploder : Musicians take apart their songs, and piece-by-piece, tell the story of how they were made.

: Musicians take apart their songs, and piece-by-piece, tell the story of how they were made. Classics For Kids: Introduce children to classical music in a fun and entertaining way.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Revisionist History : Going back to reinterpret something from the past - because sometimes the past deserves a second chance.

: Going back to reinterpret something from the past - because sometimes the past deserves a second chance. 30 For 30 : From ESPN - original, high-quality sports stories in the likeness of the acclaimed 30 for 30 documentaries, but made exclusively for audio.

: From ESPN - original, high-quality sports stories in the likeness of the acclaimed 30 for 30 documentaries, but made exclusively for audio. Ear Hustle: Stories of life inside prison, shared and produced by those living it.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.