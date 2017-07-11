Related Program: 
Start Hear: Pools, Cranes and Bach Goes to Prison

This week on Start Hear:

  • The Only Music Podcast: Everything music. News, recommendations and discussions.
  • Song Exploder: Musicians take apart their songs, and piece-by-piece, tell the story of how they were made.
  • Classics For Kids: Introduce children to classical music in a fun and entertaining way.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • Revisionist History: Going back to reinterpret something from the past - because sometimes the past deserves a second chance.
  • 30 For 30: From ESPN - original, high-quality sports stories in the likeness of the acclaimed 30 for 30 documentaries, but made exclusively for audio.
  • Ear Hustle: Stories of life inside prison, shared and produced by those living it.

Start Hear
podcast