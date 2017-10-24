Start Hear: The Podcast Is Coming From Inside The House

Start Hear: Episode 19

This week on Start Hear:

The No Sleep Podcast: Original horror stories, with rich atmospheric music to enhance the frightening tales.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Heaven's Gate: In 1997, thirty-nine people took their own lives in an apparent mass suicide. Why?

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.