Related Program: 
Start Hear

Start Hear: The Podcast Is Coming From Inside The House

By 6 minutes ago

This week on Start Hear:

  • The No Sleep Podcast: Original horror stories, with rich atmospheric music to enhance the frightening tales.
  • Pleasure Town: What's the price of happiness? For the people of PleasureTown, it could be their lives.
  • True Crime Historian: Stories of America's famous and forgotten scandals, scoundrels and scourges

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • Heaven's GateIn 1997, thirty-nine people took their own lives in an apparent mass suicide. Why?
  • Lore: Explore the darker side of history - the creatures, people, and places of our wildest nightmares.
  • A Murder on Orchard Street: Follow the breakneck twists and turns of a strange, unsolved 2003 homicide.
  • Dirty John: A true story about seduction, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

Tags: 
Start Hear
podcast