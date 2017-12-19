Start Hear: O Brother

Start Hear: Episode 27

This week on Start Hear:

My Brother, My Brother, and Me: An advicecast for the modern era featuring three real-life brothers: Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy.

And we look at the Top 10 podcasts of 2017 from Podtrac.

#6 Ear Hustle

Ear Hustle brings you stories of life inside prison, shared and produced by those living it. m.

Original audio documentaries and more from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 series. Sports stories like you've never heard before.

Host Gregory Warner tells stories that follow familiar conversations into unfamiliar territory. At a time when the world seems small but it's as hard as ever to escape our echo chambers

Oprah’s personal selection of her interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries, as well as health and wellness experts.

Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night, by Snap Judgment and WNYC Studios.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.