Start Hear: Must Love Dogs, Creationist Scientist and The Next Big Thing (for The Reds)

Start Hear: Episode 14

This week on Start Hear:

Host Krista Tippett speaks with author/cartoonist Maira Kalman about the influence that dogs have had on her work and her outlook on life.

Phil Castellini discusses the "next big thing" for the future of the Reds for fans to look forward to.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Snap Judgement Presents - Spooked: A limited-run sub podcast that features true-life stories of the supernatural - told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves.

