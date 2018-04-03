Start Hear: Lights, Camera...

This week on Start Hear:
- How Did This Get Made?: Have you ever seen a movie so bad that it's amazing?
- Go Rent Skip: The only show that recommends whether you should go see a film in the theater, wait for the rental, or skip it completely.
- The Cinema Guys: They love nothing more than watching movies, especially at the theater.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Work Life with Adam Grant: Adam Grant takes you inside unconventional workplaces to explore the ideas we can all use to make work more meaningful and creative.
- Invisibilia: Explore the intangible forces that shape human behavior - things like ideas, beliefs, assumptions and emotions.
- High Performace Habits: Brendon Burchard shares what he's struggling with, working on and marching towards - and how we can all live an extraordinary life.
- The goop Podcast: Gwyneth Paltrow and Elise Loehnen chat with leading thinkers, culture changers, and industry disruptors about shifting old paradigms and starting new conversations.
- Change Agent: Charles Duhigg hosts this podcast that turns obstacles into opportunities.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.