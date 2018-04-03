Start Hear: Lights, Camera...

Start Hear: Episode 42

This week on Start Hear:

How Did This Get Made?: Have you ever seen a movie so bad that it's amazing?

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Work Life with Adam Grant: Adam Grant takes you inside unconventional workplaces to explore the ideas we can all use to make work more meaningful and creative.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.