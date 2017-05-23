Start Hear: The Life of a Saudi Girl, Is the Internet Being Ruined?, High Street Design

This week on Start Hear:

Radio Diaries : Majd’s Diary - Two Years in the Life of a Saudi Girl. 19-year old Majd tries to come to terms with her dreams and her expectations.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

S-Town : From the creators of This American Life, this story of a strange Alabama town continues to dominate the podcast charts.

