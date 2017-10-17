Start Hear: Let's Get Political

This week on Start Hear:
- Pantsuit Politics: A political podcast hosted by women from both sides of the aisle who refuse to see each other as the enemy.
- Political Gabfest: The kind of informal and irreverent discussion Washington journalists have after hours over drinks.
- Kentucky Politics Distilled: A weekly rundown of the big news - and sometimes the odd news - happening in the Kentucky state Capitol.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Dirty John: A true story about seduction, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.
- Uncivil: Go back to the time our divisions turned into a war, and hear stories left out of the official history.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.