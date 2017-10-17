Start Hear: Let's Get Political

Start Hear: Episode 18

This week on Start Hear:

Pantsuit Politics: A political podcast hosted by women from both sides of the aisle who refuse to see each other as the enemy.

A political podcast hosted by women from both sides of the aisle who refuse to see each other as the enemy. Political Gabfest: The kind of informal and irreverent discussion Washington journalists have after hours over drinks.

The kind of informal and irreverent discussion Washington journalists have after hours over drinks. Kentucky Politics Distilled: A weekly rundown of the big news - and sometimes the odd news - happening in the Kentucky state Capitol.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Dirty John: A true story about seduction, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.

A true story about seduction, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival. Uncivil: Go back to the time our divisions turned into a war, and hear stories left out of the official history.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.