Start Hear

Start Hear: Let's Get Political

7 minutes ago

This week on Start Hear:

  • Pantsuit Politics: A political podcast hosted by women from both sides of the aisle who refuse to see each other as the enemy.
  • Political Gabfest: The kind of informal and irreverent discussion Washington journalists have after hours over drinks.
  • Kentucky Politics DistilledA weekly rundown of the big news - and sometimes the odd news - happening in the Kentucky state Capitol.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • Dirty John: A true story about seduction, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.
  • Uncivil: Go back to the time our divisions turned into a war, and hear stories left out of the official history.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

Start Hear
podcast