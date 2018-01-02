Start Hear: Kids Like Podcasts Too

Start Hear: Episode 29

This week on Start Hear:

Brains On!: A podcast featuring science for kids and curious adults.

A podcast featuring science for kids and curious adults. This Podcast Has Fleas: What happens when rival pets have dueling podcasts?

What happens when rival pets have dueling podcasts? April Eight Songs and Stories: Each week April Eight shares her delightful audio stories and songs for kids of all ages.



And we look at the Top 10 podcasts of 2017 from Podtrac.

#1 S-Town

S-Town is a new podcast from Serial and This American Life, hosted by Brian Reed, about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks Brian to investigate the son of a wealthy family who's allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But when someone else ends up dead, the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man's life.



Debra Newell is a successful interior designer. She meets John Meehan, a handsome man who seems to check all the boxes:But her family doesn’t like John, and they get entangled in an increasingly complex web of love, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.



Four former aides to President Obama — Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor — are joined by journalists, politicians, comedians, and activists for a freewheeling conversation about politics, the press and the challenges posed by the Trump presidency.



This moment demands an explanation. This show is on a mission to find it. Only what you want to know, none of what you don’t. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Powered by New York Times journalism.



NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes.



Ear Hustle brings you stories of life inside prison, shared and produced by those living it.



Original audio documentaries and more from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 series. Sports stories like you've never heard before.



Host Gregory Warner tells stories that follow familiar conversations into unfamiliar territory. At a time when the world seems small but it's as hard as ever to escape our echo chambers.



Oprah’s personal selection of her interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries, as well as health and wellness experts.



Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night, by Snap Judgment and WNYC Studios.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.