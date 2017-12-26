Start Hear: Keep In Touch

Start Hear: Episode 28

This week on Start Hear:

​ Pop Culture Happy Hour: A fun and freewheeling chat about the latest movies, television, books, comics and music.

A fun and freewheeling chat about the latest movies, television, books, comics and music. The Daily Zeitgeist: Sorting through the events and stories driving the headlines, to help you find the signal in the noise, with a few laughs thrown in for free.

Sorting through the events and stories driving the headlines, to help you find the signal in the noise, with a few laughs thrown in for free. Hear Cincinnati: Hear journalists and reporters share the stories behind some of Cincinnati's biggest news stories.



And we look at the Top 10 podcasts of 2017 from Podtrac.

#1 S-Town

S-Town is a new podcast from Serial and This American Life, hosted by Brian Reed, about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks Brian to investigate the son of a wealthy family who's allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But when someone else ends up dead, the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man's life.

Debra Newell is a successful interior designer. She meets John Meehan, a handsome man who seems to check all the boxes:But her family doesn’t like John, and they get entangled in an increasingly complex web of love, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.

Four former aides to President Obama — Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor — are joined by journalists, politicians, comedians, and activists for a freewheeling conversation about politics, the press and the challenges posed by the Trump presidency.

This moment demands an explanation. This show is on a mission to find it. Only what you want to know, none of what you don’t. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Powered by New York Times journalism.

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes.

