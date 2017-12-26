Start Hear: Keep In Touch

This week on Start Hear:
- Pop Culture Happy Hour: A fun and freewheeling chat about the latest movies, television, books, comics and music.
- The Daily Zeitgeist: Sorting through the events and stories driving the headlines, to help you find the signal in the noise, with a few laughs thrown in for free.
- Hear Cincinnati: Hear journalists and reporters share the stories behind some of Cincinnati's biggest news stories.
And we look at the Top 10 podcasts of 2017 from Podtrac.
- #1 S-Town
S-Town is a new podcast from Serial and This American Life, hosted by Brian Reed, about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks Brian to investigate the son of a wealthy family who's allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But when someone else ends up dead, the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man's life.
- #2 Dirty John
Debra Newell is a successful interior designer. She meets John Meehan, a handsome man who seems to check all the boxes:But her family doesn’t like John, and they get entangled in an increasingly complex web of love, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.
- #3 Pod Save America
Four former aides to President Obama — Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor — are joined by journalists, politicians, comedians, and activists for a freewheeling conversation about politics, the press and the challenges posed by the Trump presidency.
- #4 The Daily
This moment demands an explanation. This show is on a mission to find it. Only what you want to know, none of what you don’t. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Powered by New York Times journalism.
- #5 Up First
NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes.
