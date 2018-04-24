Start Hear: Hens, Couriers and King

Start Hear: Episode 45

This week on Start Hear:

The World in Words: Patrick Cox and Nina Porzucki bring you stories from the world's linguistic frontlines.

Change Agent: Charles Duhigg hosts this podcast that turns obstacles into opportunities.

King Records: A collection of stories about Cincinnati's historic King Records.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Habitat: Six volunteers are secluded in an imitation Mars habitat where they will work as imitation astronauts for one very real year.

