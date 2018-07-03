Related Program: 
Start Hear

Start Hear: FC Cincinnati Gets an Upgrade, 1999 Women's World Cup, Iraq's Next Steps

By 10 minutes ago

This week on Start Hear:

  • America Abroad: An hour-long audio journey deep inside an international news story.
  • Upon Further Review: The greatest sports minds imagine how the world would change if a play, trade, injury, or referee's call had just gone the other way.
  • Podopolis: A very Porkopolis podcast.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • Oprah's Master Class: Hear the greatest life lessons of some of the most respected and renowned actors, musicians, public figures and athletes.
  • Hysteria: Women: 51% of the population - 100% of this podcast.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

