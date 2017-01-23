Star Wars Costumes Coming To Museum Center

Star Wars and the Power of Costume is the next big exhibit scheduled at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Museum Center CEO Elizabeth Pierce announced the exhibition Monday morning with a fanfare of John Williams' music performed by a Cincinnati Pops quintet, and flanked by two Stormtroopers.

"Costumes not only fill out the lush and captivating Star Wars galaxy, they tell a story," Pierce said. "Whether they chart the evolution of a character or identify good and evil or that murky space in between, each costume is a thoughtful piece that drives the story forward."

The exhibition will feature 60 costumes from the Star Wars movies including the gowns of Queen Amidala and her handmaidens, Boba Fetts' armor, Obi Wan Kenobi's robe, and Darth Vader's suit.

There will also be short films and designers' sketches to show the creative process, and to explain some of the symbolism behind the designs.

The collection comes from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and is a partnership between the museum, Lucasfilm, and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

Star Wars and the Power of Costume opens at the Cincinnati Museum Center on May 25. Advance tickets go on sale February 6.

While parts of the Museum Center are undergoing renovation and rehabilitation, the special exhibition area is still open.