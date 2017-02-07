Related Program: 
Spotlighting Some Of The Local Features At This Year's Cincinnati Auto Expo

The floor of the 2016 Cincinnati Auto Expo. This year's Expo begins February 8.
The Cincinnati Auto Expo is the region’s largest auto show, featuring over 400 vehicles. 

This year the Expo will include classics and collectibles, high-performance exotic vehicles, cars that have been featured in some of the many films shot in Cincinnati, and a University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP) exhibit showing the future of automotive design.

The 2017 Cincinnati Auto Expo starts tomorrow, and joining us today for a preview are Assistant Professor with the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning, Juan Antonio Islas Munoz; and Greater Cincinnati Automobile Dealers Association Executive Vice President, Charlie Howard.

The 2017 Cincinnati Auto Expo starts Wednesday, February 8 and runs through Sunday, February 12, at the Duke Energy Convention Center. For more information and tickets, click here.

