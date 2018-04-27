Sowing Chaos – Russia’s Disinformation War

Thursday, May 10 at 7:00 pm

From America Abroad: Revelations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election were a shock to Americans. But it wasn't quite as surprising to people in former Soviet States and the EU.

On this episode we’ll explore the origins of Russian state media and go inside a Russian Troll farm. Also, we’ll hear what the European Union is doing to counter the Russian disinformation efforts, and what might be done to protect the 2018 elections in the U.S. Anchored by Madeleine Brand.