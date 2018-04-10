Smith Reacts To FBI Inquiry Of Rosenberger

By 2 hours ago
  • Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) talks to reporters following a House Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday.
    Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) talks to reporters following a House Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday.
    Andy Chow
Originally published on April 10, 2018 2:50 pm

House Republicans are reacting to news that the FBI is asking questions about the actions of Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. Details of the FBI’s inquiry and whether or not they are carrying out an official investigation have yet to be confirmed. A lawmaker who’s running to replace Rosenberger next year as speaker shared his thoughts.

Sources have suggested that Rosenberger’s international travel with lobbyists might be the topic of the FBI’s questioning. Republican Representative Ryan Smith is a close ally of Rosenberger. He says the FBI has not contacted him and that he was not able to talk about the possibility of subpoenaed records.

Smith adds that he would have a different take on traveling if he were speaker.

“I have another job, four kids and a wife so I don’t go out and travel much so that’s just the reality that I have,” said Smith.

Smith’s opponent, Republican Representative Larry Householder, did not return a request for comment.

Householder was the focus of an FBI investigation into a kickback scheme when he was speaker in 2004. No charges were filed.

Copyright 2018 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
Ryan Smith
FBI
Ohio Statehouse

Related Content

Lawmakers Return To Statehouse Amid Questions About FBI Inquiry Surrounding Speaker

By 8 hours ago

Lawmakers are returning to Columbus after spring break amid mounting questions about the House Speaker and an FBI inquiry into activities he may be involved in. 

House Speaker Pro Tem Says Reports Of Caucus Calling For Rosenberger's Resignation Are "False"

By Apr 9, 2018

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has hired a lawyer after he says he learned the FBI is asking questions about activities he may be involved in. But Rosenberger says he hasn’t been told he’s under investigation. And Rosenberger’s second in command in the House isn't saying much about what’s next.