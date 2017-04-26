Six Game Suspension For FC Cincinnati Player Accused Of Biting

FC Cincinnati's star forward will miss the entire month of May. The United Soccer League today handed down a six-game suspension to Djiby Fall for an incident in last Saturday's match.

He's also being fined an undisclosed amount.

Fall was sent off with a red card during the game with Louisville City FC for making a dangerous two-footed tackle.

Louisville alleges Fall bit one of their players on the face during an altercation following the incident. FC Cincinnati dismisses those allegations.

In its disciplinary report, the league makes no comment other than to say the suspension is for "major game misconduct."

The league is issuing a one-game suspension for the tackle, which it calls "serious foul play" and a five-game suspension for the incident afterward.

When asked for comment, the team tells WVXU it has been asked to direct media inquires to the league.

Fall joined the team in its second season. The Senegalese international scored four goals in FC Cincinnati's home opener, becoming the first person to score a hat trick (three goals) for the team.