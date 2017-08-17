Sin City: How Newport Earned A Reputation As America's Playground

What happens in Vegas started in Newport, Kentucky. The city was known as "America's Playground" from the 1920's to the 1960's, a hotbed for a criminal underworld of casinos, brothels and mobsters. The Sin City of the south didn't last forever. With reform movements, the election of a new sheriff and an FBI raid ordered by U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Newport began to clean up its act.

Here to discuss Newport's history are American Legacy Tours Co-founder Jerry Gels and retired Cincinnati Enquirer Reporter Terry Flynn.