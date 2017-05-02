Simpson Finishes First In Mayoral Primary, Will Face Cranley In The Fall

It is not particularly surprising that Council Member Yvette Simpson and incumbent Mayor John Cranley came out of Tuesday's primary election as the two candidates who will battle in November.

What was developing into a surprise Tuesday night is that Simpson was running ahead of Cranley in the polling, with the third candidate, labor lawyer Rob Richardson, running a distant third.

With 126 of the city's 188 precincts reporting, Simpson held 44 percent of the vote to 36 percent for Cranley, while Richardson was running third with 20 percent.

It was shaping up to be the kind of performance by Simpson - who was outspent by Cranley by hundreds of thousands of dollars - that would set Cincinnati's political world on its ear.

The 38-year-old Simpson and Cranley are two Democrats who have been at odds with each other for years over issues such as the streetcar and public safety will apparently carry on their debate into the fall.

Cranley, who held a watch party with supporters at the Incline Public House in East Price Hill and told reporters he wanted to congratulate Simpson "one a good showing tonight and we look forward to debating in November."

"We're going to work even harder between now and November and we're going to tell everybody about what we've done - balancing the budget, putting more cops on the streets, investing in neighborhoods," Cranley said.

The turnout was miniscule - only 11 percent of the city's 217,265 voters bothered to vote in this election, as high-profile as it was. It was not the smallest turnout since Cincinnati began holding mayoral primaries 16 years ago. That happened in 2013, when only 5.7 percent showed up.

But it was lower even than the 15 percent who showed up for the city's first mayoral primary - which took place on one of the darkest days of American history, Sept. 11, 2001.

Cranley used his huge financial advantage to hammer at Simpson in a 30-second ad called "Priorities Matter," in which a voice-over announcer claimed Simpson "voted against putting more cops on our streets" and "pushed for another streetcar route, which would cost over $100 million."

Simpson couldn't answer directly, because she did not have enough campaign money to mount a TV ad campaign. Her responses to Cranley's charges about voting against hiring police came in the five public debates that were held during prior to the election.

But she has been an unapologetic supporter of the streetcar, which Cranley has opposed from the beginning.

"Rail is a big picture vision,'' Simpson told WVXU. "It was never a thing where we were doing to do a 3.6 mile loop and then stop."

And she ran an aggressive, grassroots campaign with plenty of volunteers out of a storefront office in Walnut Hills.

After casting his vote at Knox Presbyterian Church in Hyde Park early Tuesday morning, Cranley made a round of stops at polling places around the city to shake hands with voters, stopping for lunch at Price Hill Chili, a mainstay of the campaign trail in Cincinnati.

Simpson's day began early Tuesday morning when she began traveling to numerous polling places throughout the city to greet voters. The Simpson campaign had volunteers working outside many polling places; and the campaign ran a get-out-the-vote phone bank from its Walnut Hills headquarters.

Richardson, too, made a grand tour of polling locations in every corner of the city on Tuesday.

Cranley's campaign spent at least $675,000 on TV and radio ads during the primary campaign, which is far more than Simpson and Richardson raised combined. And he still has plenty left in the bank.

There are campaign contribution limits in Cincinnati's municipal elections - $1,100 from an individual, $2,700 from a political action committee (PAC) and $10,500 from a political party.

The good news for the two candidates who will move on to the fall campaign is that the campaign contribution limits apply to individual election cycles. So the candidates who has donors max out during the primary can go back to them for the general election campaign and ask for another maximum contribution.

This was the first step in a two-stage process of electing Cincinnati's mayor that has been in place since 2001. The top two finishers in the mayoral primary face each other in the fall for a four-year term.

This mayoral election system that was approved by Cincinnati voters in 1999 and first used in 2001 turned the city's mayor from a ribbon-cutting figurehead with no real power.

Now, the office has significant powers – the ability to initiate the hiring and firing of the city manager, the ability to veto legislation (subject to override by six council members) and the ability to appoint all council committee chairs.

Cranley has not hesitated to use the official powers of the office; and he has gotten mixed reviews for the way he has set the agenda for city council and for things such as bypassing the city manager and directly negotiating raises for city public safety unions and other union employees.