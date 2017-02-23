Senator McConnell's Speech Interrupted By Protesters

Sen. Mitch McConnell addressed the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati Chambers of Commerce Thursday afternoon in Covington. The Senate Majority Leader is touring the state during the congressional recess.

He was interrupted twice during his remarks by two people wanting, as they said, "to be heard." Both people were escorted out of the ticketed luncheon.

Outside among a group of at least 100 demonstrators, Nancy Neis of Latonia says McConnell hasn't been listening.

"He was the biggest obstructionist. He led the way showing us how to be obstructionists. And now he's telling us to go home, shut up, we lost?," Neis says. "I'm a constituent."

McConnell says he has heard the dissent.

"I don't think there's any lack of understanding of how they feel about various issues. They don't like what the new administration and the new Congress are doing," McConnell says. "And that's fine. They have every right to protest. But there's no lack of understanding of what their views are."

McConnell says those unhappy with the election results are going to have to get over it.

"I hope, for those of us who would like to see some progress made for the country, I hope the fever's going to break soon and we'll get into a more collaborative mindset," McConnell says.

McConnell and other members of Congress have been met by protesters across the country during the current recess. His appearances in Louisville and Lawrenceburg, Ky, earlier in the week were also met with protests.