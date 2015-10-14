Wednesday, November 25 at 1:00 pm

The past 10 years have seen an explosion in the scientific study of happiness. The findings so far are complex, and incomplete. But if they could be distilled into one simple prescription for happiness, it would probably be this: Say thank you.

Gratitude, it seems, is a key—perhaps the key—to feeling more satisfied with your life. It improves your relationships with loved ones. It’s even good for your heart.

The Science of Gratitude, narrated by Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon, covers some of the scientific breakthroughs revealing the importance of gratitude, along with personal stories illustrating the benefits and obstacles to feeling truly grateful. Throughout the hour, you’ll gain practical insights into how to cultivate more gratitude in yourself, your kids, your workplace, and beyond.