Science Friday's Ira Flatow Answers Your Questions

By Jennifer Merritt 30 minutes ago
  • ira flatow
    WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner interviews Ira Flatow from "Science Friday" on Facebook Live.
    @scifri / Twitter

Beloved "Science Friday" host Ira Flatow aired his show from WVXU's studio Friday and after the broadcast aired, Flatow took some time to answer fan questions on Facebook. 

During the Facebook Live chat, Flatow shared fun facts like his favorite planet; his one and only encounter with Stephen Hawking; the surprising chore he finds "soothing;" and what it's really like to be on the set of "The Big Bang Theory."

To see WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner's full conversation with Flatow in our studio, watch the video below, and be sure to follow WVXU on Facebook for more exclusive opportunities like this one.

