Sales Tax Hike In The Spotlight For House GOP, Dems

The budget season is officially up and running as House and Senate leaders examine many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. Many recommendations are being considered while one seems to be off the table.



Democratic House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says Kasich’s sales tax hike of half a percentage point means people will really be paying nearly 9% more than they do now.

“They say things that sound good but the reality for the average Ohioan is probably a lot different than what that sounds like,” said Strahorn.

The sales tax would be expanded to a narrower list compared to a previous proposal. Republican House Finance Chair Ryan Smith of Bidwell says that helps its chances.

“Obviously it’s well received compared to where we were. But whether it will be enough to get over the hump for some people I don’t know if that’s the case,” Smith said.

One proposal Smith says is a non-starter is raising the tax on oil and gas drilling.

