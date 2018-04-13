Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Rosenberger Resigns, West End Doesn't Back Down, And More Top Stories This Week

By 6 minutes ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigns amid an FBI investigation. Cincinnati City Council's plan to investigate City Manager Harry Black draws the city into a lawsuit. Over continued objections from many West End residents, it looks as if that neighborhood will be the home of FC Cincinnati's new soccer stadium. And the Rev. Jesse Jackson brings his call to boycott The Kroger Co. to its corporate doorstep, and raises his objections to the West End stadium location.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss this week's top stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Politics and Government reporter Paula Christian (@PaulaChristian_); Cincinnati Enquirer Capital Bureau Chief Chrissie Thompson (@CThompsonENQ) and city hall reporter Sharon Coolidge (@SharonCoolidge); and Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz).

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 13 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

