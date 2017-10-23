Root Cellar Xtract: Rear View Mirror Eyes

Root Cellar Xtract is a country-rock band deeply connected with the Laurel Canyon, California sound of the 1970’s that produced such bands as Buffalo Springfield, Little Feat, Poco, The Eagles and Pure Prairie League.

Their album Rear View Mirror Eyes brings together some of the finest country, rock & boogie-woogie players in the city to produce a collection of music that CityBeat called “loaded with tremendous musicianship.”

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with band members Clyde Bailey, Steve Mueller and Josh Metzger to talk about the band, the album, their songwriting process and the state of country-rock music.