Ron Pope's a success without music industry backing

Ron Pope's an internet success! He's sharing his music with fans who found out about him by way of social media and concert venues. Here's a link to his YouTube channel. He'll be taking the stage at Bogart's here in Cincinnati on October 16th.

Michael Grayson spoke with him by phone on September 19th about his career. They talked about how social media has changed everything in the music world and how he doesn't lament the loss of radio airplay or MTV videos. His wife is his manager and runs their label, Brooklyn Basement, in Nashville where they now live.

His latest album, "Work," was released in August and is a variety of styles. His tour stop in Cincinnati will afford him the opportunity to have a conversation with his fans and create a community during the show.