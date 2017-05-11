Rising Through The Ranks, The Woman Heading Greater Cincinnati Water Works

Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) Director Cathy Bernardino Bailey started her career at the Water Works in 1992 as a chemist. She is now responsible for more than 600 full-time staff and an operational budget of approximately $32 million.

The GCWW supplies more than 48 billion gallons of water a year through 3,000 miles of water mains to about 235,000 residential and commercial accounts in Greater Cincinnati.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works Director Cathy Bernardino Bailey joins us to discuss her career and the history of GCWW as it celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.