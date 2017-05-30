Related Program: 
Restoration Efforts At Oak Glen After Oil Spill

By 24 minutes ago
  • A tube containing an oil collecting boom stands in the widened creek bed next to a sign designating a portion of the clean up. The green grassy material covering the hillside is actually an invasive stiltgrass tracked in by work crews. (2016)
    A tube containing an oil collecting boom stands in the widened creek bed next to a sign designating a portion of the clean up. The green grassy material covering the hillside is actually an invasive stiltgrass tracked in by work crews. (2016)
    Tana Weingartner/WVXU

In March, 2014, Hamilton County Park rangers at the Oak Glen Nature Preserve discovered an underground pipeline running through the preserve had ruptured, releasing approximately 20,000 gallons of crude oil. Cleanup began almost immediately and most of the oil was recovered, but the preserve's habitat was severely damaged and restoration efforts are still underway.

Joining us to discuss the damage caused by the oil leak and what is being done to help restore Oak Glen Nature Preserve are Great Parks of Hamilton County Executive Director Jack Sutton and Natural Resources Director Bret Henninger.

WVXU's Tana Weingartner reported on the oil leak and restoration efforts at Oak Glen Nature Preserve, to read her stories click here

Settlement Reached In Oak Glen Oil Spill

By Nov 23, 2016
Provided / EPA

Great Parks of Hamilton County says it's reached a settlement with Sunoco Pipeline. An oil line ruptured in March 2014 releasing thousands of gallons of oil into the Oak Glen Nature Preserve.

Nature Preserve Restoration Begins Two Years After Oil Spill

By Jun 16, 2016
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

It's been a little over two years since an oil pipeline running through a nature preserve in Colerain Township ruptured, sending hundreds of gallons of oil cascading down a stream into a wetland and threatening to reach the Great Miami River. As Great Parks of Hamilton County Board of Park Commissioners will hear Thursday afternoon, the clean-up is complete, but the restoration is just beginning.

Long road ahead to restore Oak Glen Nature Preserve following oil spill

By Apr 15, 2014
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

It was late evening on March 17 when neighbors reported smelling diesel near the Oak Glen Nature Preserve in Colerain Township. An underground pipeline run by a Sunoco subsidiary had ruptured and oil was oozing down a hillside creek, collecting in a pond and threatening to seep into the Great Miami River.

A month later, you can still see oil ringing trees like high-water marks.

Great Parks of Hamilton County spokeswoman Jennifer Sivak says, "you can still smell the oil."