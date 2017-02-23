Report: Northern Kentucky Roads, Bridges Cost Drivers Time, Money

A transportation research group is advocating for more spending for Kentucky's roads. TRIP says Kentuckians spend nearly $1,700 per driver on crashes, congestion-related delays and vehicle operating costs affected by road conditions. That adds up to $4 billion statewide.

The group's study finds 16 percent of major urban roads are in poor condition and eight percent of the commonwealth's bridges are structurally deficient.

Locally, it finds six percent of Northern Kentucky's bridges are structurally deficient and 45 percent of major roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

"From this TRIP report we can see that we still have work to do to maintain the existing transportation system and to expand additional infrastructure to accommodate the growth that is underway now and for the future," says Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore in a statement.