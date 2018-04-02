Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 50 Years After His Assassination

On the evening of April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated by a single gunshot as he was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. News of his murder sparked rioting in cities across the country and a national outpouring of grief. King was, and continues to be, the most recognized face of the civil rights movement.

As we mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination, we look at the legacy of Dr. King and discuss the impact his violent death had on the country and the future of the civil rights movement. We are joined by retired federal judge Nathaniel Jones, who served as an assistant general counsel for the Kerner Commission, which looked into the causes of the 1967 racial unrest in the U.S.; Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church and a Founding Member of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Board of Directors, the Reverend Damon Lynch, Jr.; and Cincinnati Union Co-op Initiative (CUCI) Project Manager, Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation board member and local activist, Christina Brown.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination and examine his legacy, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will host "MLK50: Where Do We Go From Here?" Wednesday, April 4 at 6:00 p.m. The program is free and open to the public but reservations are requested. RSVP here.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 2 starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment.