Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 50 Years After His Assassination

By Dan Hurley 6 minutes ago
  • martin luther king jr
    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. He was 39.
    New York World-Telegram & Sun / Library of Congress

On the evening of April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated by a single gunshot as he was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. News of his murder sparked rioting in cities across the country and a national outpouring of grief. King was, and continues to be, the most recognized face of the civil rights movement.

As we mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination, we look at the legacy of Dr. King and discuss the impact his violent death had on the country and the future of the civil rights movement. We are joined by retired federal judge Nathaniel Jones, who served as an assistant general counsel for the Kerner Commission, which looked into the causes of the 1967 racial unrest in the U.S.; Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church and a Founding Member of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Board of Directors, the Reverend Damon Lynch, Jr.; and Cincinnati Union Co-op Initiative (CUCI) Project Manager, Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation board member and local activist, Christina Brown.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination and examine his legacy, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will host "MLK50: Where Do We Go From Here?" Wednesday, April 4 at 6:00 p.m. The program is free and open to the public but reservations are requested. RSVP here.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 2 starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Related Content

The City Hall Saga Continues, Neo-Nazis In Ohio And More Top Stories This Week

By Dan Hurley Mar 30, 2018
Jim Nolan / WVXU

The dispute between Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Harry Black continues as he decides whether or not to accept the severance package offered him. A council member accuses the mayor of possible bribery. Why Neo-Nazis have set up shop in our region.

From Cuba To Cooperstown: On The Life Of Reds Player Tony Pérez

By Dan Hurley Mar 29, 2018
tony perez book
Provided

Born in Cuba, baseball great Tony Pérez left Havana when the Reds signed him to a minor league contract in 1960. Pérez, a key member of the World Champion Big Red Machine clubs of 1975 and '76, won a third World Championship ring as first base coach for the team when it swept the Oakland Athletics in 1990.

How To Get Your Garden Ready For Spring

By Dan Hurley Mar 28, 2018
crocus plant
Pete Rightmire / WVXU

It's been a cold, wet spring so far, but plants are sprouting, flowers are blooming and lawns are turning a deep shade of green. So it's time to decide what to grow and to start preparing garden beds and lawns for warmer weather.