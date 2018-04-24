Release Date Set For Redford's 'Old Man And The Gun'

Robert Redford's "The Old Man and The Gun" will arrive in theaters Oct. 5, about 18 months after filming wrapped in Northern Kentucky, according to Deadline.com.

Oscar winners Redford, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek shot the film here in April through May of last year. Based on a true story, Redford plays aging bank robber Forrest Tucker being pursued by detective John Hunt (Affleck). Spacek plays Tucker's girlfriend.

Danny Glover, Elisabeth Moss, Keith Carradine, John David Washington (Denzel's son) and singer Tom Waits also appear in the film.

Director David Lowery ("Pete's Dragon") filmed the crime drama in banks, storefronts and streets in Covington, Newport, Hamilton, Bethel and Dayton, and at Cincinnati's old Police District 3 offices.

The Oct. 5 release date is significant because "it is clearly being positioned for awards season," Deadline says. Nominations for the major movie awards are announced in December and January.

Also scheduled for release Oct. 5: "Venom," Sony's "Spider-Man" spinoff with Michelle Williams, Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson; "A Star Is Born" remake with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; and "Bad Times at the El Royale" with Chris Hemsworth, John Hamm and Dakota Johnson, according to the International Movie Database.

The script, developed from a 2003 New Yorker magazine story, "retraces Forrest's twilight years, from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounds authorities and enchants the public. Wrapped up in this chase are a detective (Affleck) who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft and a woman who loves him in spite of his chosen profession," Variety says.