Refugee Family Blocked By Executive Order Arrives In Cincinnati

By 49 minutes ago
  • A volunteer teaches English to refugees.
    A volunteer teaches English to refugees.
    Provided / Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio

One of four families blocked from entering the U.S. by the president's executive order on immigration arrived Wednesday in Cincinnati.

"They had a very long flight from a Turkish refugee camp where they'd been living for the past two years," says Kelly Anchrum of Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio.

The family from Syria consists of a mother and two young daughters, ages three and four.

"We're just now sitting down and meeting with them to learn their story," says Anchrum. "The little girls are probably the most beautiful little girls I've ever seen... really, a nice family."

The family is being settled in an apartment that has been fully furnished by donations and volunteers. They'll begin taking classes on everything from English to how to navigate their new country within a week.

Anchrum is optimistic the three other families they'd been expecting before the immigration order will arrive soon.

Catholic Charities has resettled 121 refugees since Oct. 1, 2016.

"We were prepared to welcome 450 over the 12 month period (October 2016 to October 2017) but with the changes brought about by the executive order we expect that number to be far less," says Anchrum.

Catholic Charities runs a refugee women's group meeting with participants from different countries such as Bhutan, Congo, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq and Syria.
Credit Provided / Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio

Tags: 
Catholic Charities
refugees

Related Content

Cincinnati Prepares For Another Wave Of Refugees

By Oct 17, 2016
Ann Thompson / WVXU

The White House plans to increase the number of refugees this fiscal year from 85,000 to 110,000. For Catholic Charities Southwest Ohio this 30 percent increase means another 100 people they will help find homes, learn English and get jobs. Since 1980 CCSWO has resettled more than 12,000 refugees. It's estimated there are between 12,000 and 25,000 living in Greater Cincinnati.

How Cincinnati Is Working To Develop A Support System For Refugees

By Feb 2, 2016
Wikipedia, available for use

Refugees are people who have fled their homelands due to war, persecution and political upheaval; there are as many as 12,000 to 25,000 refugees living in Greater Cincinnati, according to Junior League of Cincinnati. They come from all over the world, from Syria to Ethiopia to Vietnam.

Where They Stand: Congress and Trump's Executive Order on Refugees and Immigrants

By 91.7 WVXU Feb 2, 2017

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 suspending new refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

'Rally For Refugees' Outside Cincinnati City Hall

By Jan 30, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU News

Sami Bdeir is worried about a new ban on travelers from seven Muslim majority countries. He's a Syrian refugee who came to Cincinnati about two years ago. 

Discussing The Possible Impact Of Declaring Cincinnati A "Sanctuary City"

By Feb 1, 2017
Tana Weingartner/WVXU

 

This week, Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city," a designation with no strict legal definition. 