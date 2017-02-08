Refugee Family Blocked By Executive Order Arrives In Cincinnati

One of four families blocked from entering the U.S. by the president's executive order on immigration arrived Wednesday in Cincinnati.

"They had a very long flight from a Turkish refugee camp where they'd been living for the past two years," says Kelly Anchrum of Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio.

The family from Syria consists of a mother and two young daughters, ages three and four.

"We're just now sitting down and meeting with them to learn their story," says Anchrum. "The little girls are probably the most beautiful little girls I've ever seen... really, a nice family."

The family is being settled in an apartment that has been fully furnished by donations and volunteers. They'll begin taking classes on everything from English to how to navigate their new country within a week.

Anchrum is optimistic the three other families they'd been expecting before the immigration order will arrive soon.

Catholic Charities has resettled 121 refugees since Oct. 1, 2016.

"We were prepared to welcome 450 over the 12 month period (October 2016 to October 2017) but with the changes brought about by the executive order we expect that number to be far less," says Anchrum.