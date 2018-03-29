The Reds Game May Be On Delay, But Cincinnati Edition Is Not

Reds' Opening Day may now be Friday, March 30, but fans can still get their baseball fix Thursday on "Cincinnati Edition."

Its been more than two decades since the Reds' opening game will be played before the annual Findlay Market Parade, which takes place Monday, April 2. What's more, it's been half a century since the Reds saw their opening game delayed due to weather.

But all this just gives fans twice the reason to celebrate the return of baseball this year.

Joining us for a look at how the Reds will perform this season are sports writer and author John Erardi; Cincinnati Reds historian Greg Rhodes; and WVXU reporter and avid baseball fan Howard Wilkinson.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" on Thursday, March 29, starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear more.