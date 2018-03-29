Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Reds Game May Be On Delay, But Cincinnati Edition Is Not

By Dan Hurley 5 minutes ago
  • great american ball park
    The Reds take on the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park to start the 2018 season.
    Mark Heyne / WVXU

Reds' Opening Day may now be Friday, March 30, but fans can still get their baseball fix Thursday on "Cincinnati Edition."

Its been more than two decades since the Reds' opening game will be played before the annual Findlay Market Parade, which takes place Monday, April 2. What's more, it's been half a century since the Reds saw their opening game delayed due to weather. 

But all this just gives fans twice the reason to celebrate the return of baseball this year.

Joining us for a look at how the Reds will perform this season are sports writer and author John Erardi; Cincinnati Reds historian Greg Rhodes; and WVXU reporter and avid baseball fan Howard Wilkinson.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" on Thursday, March 29, starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear more. 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Howard Wilkinson
Cincinnati Reds
Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
Opening Day

Related Content

How To Get Your Garden Ready For Spring

By Dan Hurley Mar 28, 2018
crocus plant
Pete Rightmire / WVXU

It's been a cold, wet spring so far, but plants are sprouting, flowers are blooming and lawns are turning a deep shade of green. So it's time to decide what to grow and to start preparing garden beds and lawns for warmer weather.

This Nonprofit Aims To Make Cincinnati America's "Most Welcoming" City For Refugees

By Dan Hurley Mar 27, 2018
Refugee Connect
Provided

RefugeeConnect’s mission is to improve the lives of refugees in our region, to foster community acceptance and inclusion, and to construct a sustainable support system for the individuals and families who have made Greater Cincinnati their new home. Its goal is to make Cincinnati the most welcoming city in America for refugees.

Why Ohio's Relations With Israel Matter

By Dan Hurley Mar 27, 2018
ohio israel relationship
Provided

Last November, a 25-member delegation of Ohio state lawmakers, legislative staffers and community leaders visited Israel on a business and trade development mission. Funded by Ohio’s Jewish federations, foundations and corporate donors, the trip was designed to build better, deeper connections between the state and Israel.