Real Journalists Talk About Fake News At VOA Tonight

"Who Can I Trust To Give Me The Real News?"

That's the topic for real journalists when they discuss the phenomenon of fake news at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township 7-8:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday April 26.

WCPO-TV reporter Tom McKee, past president of Cincinnati's Society of Professional Journalists, will moderate a panel discussion with WVXU-FM reporter Ann Thompson; Cincinnati Enquirer opinion editor Kevin Aldridge; Dayton Daily News senior news editor Jim Bebbington; and University of Cincinnati professor and former TV journalist Hagit Limor.

They will talk about how social media propaganda divided the country during the 2016 presidential campaign; how fake news stories and hate news can undermine our democracy; and how Americans can determine real news from fake news.

The program will be in Clyde Haehnle Hall at the old VOA Bethany Relay Station, 8070 Tylersville Road.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students paid at the door.