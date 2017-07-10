Racial Intelligence Training For Local Police

Emotions aren't always talked about in the police academy but now they're the focus of a new kind of training. The Middletown Police Department recently hosted a two-day course in Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement (RITE).

The goal is to de-escalate situations, build better community engagement and prevent deadly encounters. Officers from nine Ohio departments participated.

Here to discuss the training is RITE Academy Co-founder and Director of Training Randy Friedman; and from the Middletown Police Department, Chief Rodney Muterspaw, Lt. David Burke and Officer Sheoki Reece.