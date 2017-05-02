Related Program: 
PWC Repair Affair Helps Residents Remain In Their Homes

People Working Cooperatively (PWC) strengthens communities by providing professional, critical home repairs, weatherization, modifications, and maintenance services to help residents stay safely in their homes. The organization is holding its annual Repair Affair on Saturday, May 13. Projects to be completed that day may range in complexity from installing handrails and repairing drywall to fixing leaky plumbing and repairing steps. Last year during the event more than 400 volunteers donated more than 2,000 total hours to serve 60 homeowners.

As part of this year's Repair Affair volunteers from The Home Depot will be assisting five Tri-State veterans on Thursday, May 11.

Here to discuss local efforts to help people stay in their homes are People Working Cooperatively Volunteer Manager Aaron Grant; and Home Depot Store Manager and Repair Affair volunteer, Darin Swafford.

People Working Cooperatively's 35th annual Repair Affair, presented by the City of Cincinnati and The Home Depot Foundation, will take place Saturday, May 13. Anyone who would like more information or to volunteer can contact PWC Volunteer Program Manager at 513-351-792 or click here. Registration will be available the day of the event. 

