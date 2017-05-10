Related Program: 
Purple Heart Warrior Battling For Women's Equality

On June 29, 2009, Air National Guard Major “MJ” Hegar was shot down while on a medevac mission on her third tour in Afghanistan.  Wounded, she fought the enemy and saved the lives of her crew and their patients. After she came home she began a new battle: to give women who serve on the front lines the credit they deserve.

Major Mary Jennings "MJ" Hegar shares the story of her military career and her fight for women's rights.
In her recently-released memoir, "Shoot Like a Girl," MJ Hegar shares her experiences. She recently spoke with us about her time in the military and her continued fight for women's rights here at home.

