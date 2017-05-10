Purple Heart Warrior Battling For Women's Equality

On June 29, 2009, Air National Guard Major “MJ” Hegar was shot down while on a medevac mission on her third tour in Afghanistan. Wounded, she fought the enemy and saved the lives of her crew and their patients. After she came home she began a new battle: to give women who serve on the front lines the credit they deserve.

In her recently-released memoir, "Shoot Like a Girl," MJ Hegar shares her experiences. She recently spoke with us about her time in the military and her continued fight for women's rights here at home.