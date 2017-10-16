Public Radio Journalist Celeste Headlee On The Importance Of Real Human Conversations

Today's technology provides us with the capability to communicate with each other virtually 24/7. And yet studies show Americans feel less connected and more divided than ever.

Much of this disconnect is due to the nature of today's politics. But journalist and author Celeste Headlee says we as individuals have lost our ability to have real conversations. And that we really need to start talking to each other.

Celeste Headlee is an award-winning journalist who has appeared on NPR, PBS World, PRI and other international networks. She is currently the host and executive producer of the Georgia Public Radio daily talk show, On Second Thought.

She is also the author of the recently released book We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter. Celeste Headlee joins us to discuss the importance of true conversation, and to share advice on how each of us can improve our communication skills.