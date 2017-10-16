Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Public Radio Journalist Celeste Headlee On The Importance Of Real Human Conversations

By 9 hours ago

Journalist Celeste Headlee provides advice on how to improve your conversation skills.
Credit Provided

Today's technology provides us with the capability to communicate with each other virtually 24/7. And yet studies show Americans feel less connected and more divided than ever.

Much of this disconnect is due to the nature of today's politics. But journalist and author Celeste Headlee says we as individuals have lost our ability to have real conversations. And that we really need to start talking to each other.

Celeste Headlee is an award-winning journalist who has appeared on NPR, PBS World, PRI and other international networks. She is currently the host and executive producer of the Georgia Public Radio daily talk show, On Second Thought.

She is also the author of the recently released book We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter. Celeste Headlee joins us to discuss the importance of true conversation, and to share advice on how each of us can improve our communication skills. 

Tags: 
Celeste Headlee
journalist
public radio
Georgia Public Radio
author
conversation
We Need to Talk
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Humor Engineer Drew Tarvin Talks About His Cross-Country Comedy Tour

By Oct 12, 2017
Provided

 

Drew Tarvin is a native Cincinnatian and former Procter & Gamble project manager turned comedian. He calls himself a Humor Engineer who teaches people how to get better results at work while having more fun and less stress.

Jazz Pianist & CCM Alum Fred Hersch Has A New CD And Memoir

By Ron Esposito Sep 29, 2017

He's a Cincinnati native and one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians of this era. 

He's got a new CD (Open Book) and memoir (Good Things Happen Slowly: A Life In and Out of Jazz), and will be back in his hometown for the upcoming Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival on October 28. Fred Hersch joins our Ron Esposito to talk about his life, his health and his music.

A New Memoir From A Friend And Employee Of Andy Warhol

By Oct 6, 2017

A new book from Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni tells her personal story of meeting, and later working for, iconic American artist Andy Warhol

Financial Advice For The Unique Needs Of Millennials

By Sep 27, 2017
Provided

There are many names for the group of people born from about 1981 to 1997-- millennials, Generation Y, Echo Boomers. A survey by investment firm T. Rowe Price called them the Money Conscious Generation.