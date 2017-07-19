Related Program: 
Prosecutor Will Not Try Tensing A Third Time

By 10 hours ago

Yesterday Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced that he will not seek a third trial for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing in the shooting Death of Sam DuBose.

Two previous trials on murder and manslaughter charges ended in hung juries. In both trials the prosecution argued Tensing's actions were unjustified. The defense says Tensing feared for his life and shot to stop the threat.

The case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney's office for possible civil rights charges.

Joining us to discuss the prosecutor's decision not to try Ray Tensing a third time are President of the Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati, Donyetta D. Bailey and  attorney Al Gerhardstien, who has been representing the DuBose family.

