Prosecutor Will Not Retry Ray Tensing

This afternoon Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced he will not seek a third trial for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing in the shooting Death of Sam DuBose. Two previous trials on murder and manslaughter charges ended in hung juries, the most recent last month. In both trials the prosecution argued Tensing's actions were unjustified. The defense says Tensing feared for his life and shot to stop the threat.

Joining us to discuss the prosecutor's decision are University of Dayton School of Law Professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister and WVXU reporter and digital news editor Tana Weingartner.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister is co-author of "Social Media in a Nutshell," which shows the wide-ranging influence social media has on criminal investigations, jury selection and other aspects of our legal system.