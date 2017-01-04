When people think mandatory national service, the military draft may be the first thing that comes to mind.

While that is one way to serve the country, there are many other ways as well, including volunteer work through AmeriCorps, Social Innovation Fund and Senior Corps. Volunteers can help with disaster relief services, education, foster care and other nonprofit endeavors. But should service be mandatory?

Here to discuss the pros and cons of mandatory national service are Associate Professor and Chair of the Political Science Department at Xavier University, Dr. Mack Mariani; Associate Professor in the School of Education at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Mary Sovik Benedetti; and Director of Service Learning and Civic Engagement at the University of Cincinnati, Michael Sharp.