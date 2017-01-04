Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Pros And Cons Of Mandatory National Service

By 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Mandatory national service can include serving in the military or participating in various volunteer services.
Credit Flickr, available for use

When people think mandatory national service, the military draft may be the first thing that comes to mind. 

While that is one way to serve the country, there are many other ways as well, including volunteer work through AmeriCorps, Social Innovation Fund and Senior Corps. Volunteers can help with disaster relief services, education, foster care and other nonprofit endeavors. But should service be mandatory?

Here to discuss the pros and cons of mandatory national service are Associate Professor and Chair of the Political Science Department at Xavier University, Dr. Mack Mariani; Associate Professor in the School of Education at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Mary Sovik Benedetti; and Director of Service Learning and Civic Engagement at the University of Cincinnati, Michael Sharp

Tags: 
mandatory national service
military draft
Americorps
Senior Corps
Social Innovation Fund
Xavier University
political science
University of Cincinnati
UC School of Education
service learning
civic engagement
volunteerism
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

More And More Grandparents Are Now Primary Caregivers For Their Grandchildren

By Nov 16, 2016
Provided

 

For some kids, a visit to their grandparents is a special occasion, but an increasing number of children are now being raised by their grandparents. 