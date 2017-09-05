Promoting Literacy Through Art

Since it started in 1992, Learning Through Art has reached more than one million people in the community. The non-profit group, which uses art appreciation to help children and families learn to read, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Cincy Reads!, three days of events later this month that will wrap our region in reading.

Here to discuss boosting literacy through the arts and the upcoming events are Learning Through Art CEO and Co-founder Kathy Wade; Jeanette Altenau with TriHealth, a sponsor for Cincy Reads!; and Michelle Guenther, president of the Literacy Network.